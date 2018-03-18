Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Mid Kerry Football
Round 4 of the Senior League at 2
Cromane entertain Beaufort
Lee Strand Tralee Town Board Senior Football Final
John Mitchels home to Austin Stacks at 2
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 2
Corca Dhuibhne v Listowel Emmets @ noon in Gallarus
East Kerry Senior Football League, sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
Division 1A
Fossa home to Glenfesk at 2
Division 1B
Dr Crokes host Kilcummin at 3
All Ireland 40×20 Handball
Master A Singles Final; Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh V Sean Devine, Antrim @ 1
Junior A Singles Final; Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh V Gaelon Riordan, Wexford @ 11
Both games in Kingscourt, Cavan