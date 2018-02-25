Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Frank Doran Safeguard Security sponsored East Kerry Senior Football League

Division 2 Round 3

Spa 1-15 Kenmare 1-10

Divison 1B Legion 2-17 Gneeveguilla 2-4

North Kerry Senior Football League

sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel

Division 1 A Round 5 @ 12 noon

St Senans 3.07 v Beale1.07

Brosna v Tarbert postponed

Division 1 B Round 3 @ 12 noon

Castleisland Desmonds 1.23 v Ballydonoghue 0.10

Division 2 Round 5 @ 12 noon

Duagh 1.05 v Ballylongford 0.09

Moyvane 2.08 v Knocknagoshel 0.12

Cahirsiveen Credit Union sponsored South Kerry Football League

St Michaels Filemore 10 Renard 09.

Sneem/Derrynane received a w/o from Valentia.

Dromid 1 14 Skellig Rangers 1 07

Templenoe 4 08 St Marys 0 10.

Mid Kerry Senior Football League

Round 2 at 11.30

Beaufort 1-14 Milltown Castlemaine 0-04

Laune Rangers v Keel

Minor Football League Div 5

Templenoe, (Round 1), Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 3-9 Keel/Listry 1-9

Munster 40×20 Silver Master B Handball

Doubles Quarter-Final

John Clifford and Brian McCavoy, Glenbeigh lost to Paul Kerrins and Phillip O’Carroll, Cork 21-12 12-21 14-21

The Estuary Print and Trophies, Ballylongford, sponsored County Senior Scor Finals

The following were the winners;

Figure Dancing; Glenflesk, East Kerry Board

Aoife Cronin, Áine O Sullivan, Mary O Sullivan, Rose Kelliher, Orla Kelliher, Aoife Kelliher, Katelynn O’ Keeffe, Juliet O’ Shea ( Substitute – Kate Logan).

Solo Singing; Crotta O’Neills, Sonny Egan

Recitation; Crotta O’Neills, Sonny Egan

Ballad Group; Ballymacelligott, Tralee/St. Brendans Board

John Scanlon, Lei Zhang, Ciara Moriarty, Amanda Mannix, Anna Maria Brosnan.

Leiriu; Asdee, North Kerry Football

Kathleen Carmody, Mairead Doyle, Ann Maria Tydings, Barry Francis, Gerdie O Carroll, Jack Hennessy.

Instrumental Music; Fossa, East Kerry Football

Amy Moriarty, Mary Kelliher, Sean Kelliher, Cian O Sullivan, Mike Kelliher.

Set Dancing; Austin Stacks, Tralee/St. Brendans Board

John Flynn, Bernie Mannix,Eamon O Reilly, Tracey Williams, Mike Hurley, Helen Enright, Tadhg Meehan, Joan Casey.

Quiz; Churchill Tralee/St. Brendans Board

Michael Gaynor, Paul Culloty, John Flaherty, Alex O Donnell.

All those winners, who were presented with their medals by Christy Kileen, Oifigeach Cultura Chiarrai, go through to the Munster Finals which will be staged in the Community Centre, Cappamore, County Limerick on Saturday March 10th commencing at 6pm.

East Kerry Scór na bPáistí

Figure Dancing

1st place – Glenflesk

2nd place – Fossa

Set dancing

1st place – Spa

2nd place – Kilcummin

Solo singing

1st place – Firies

2nd place – Kilcummin

Seán Nós

1st place – Gneeveguilla

2nd place – Spa

Ballad group

1st place – Glenflesk

2nd place – Killarney Legion

Recitation

1st place – Killarney Legion

2nd place – Kilcummin

Instrumental group

1st place – Kilcummin

2nd place – Glenflesk