Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Frank Doran Safeguard Security sponsored East Kerry Senior Football League
Division 2 Round 3
Spa 1-15 Kenmare 1-10
Divison 1B Legion 2-17 Gneeveguilla 2-4
North Kerry Senior Football League
sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
Division 1 A Round 5 @ 12 noon
St Senans 3.07 v Beale1.07
Brosna v Tarbert postponed
Division 1 B Round 3 @ 12 noon
Castleisland Desmonds 1.23 v Ballydonoghue 0.10
Division 2 Round 5 @ 12 noon
Duagh 1.05 v Ballylongford 0.09
Moyvane 2.08 v Knocknagoshel 0.12
Cahirsiveen Credit Union sponsored South Kerry Football League
St Michaels Filemore 10 Renard 09.
Sneem/Derrynane received a w/o from Valentia.
Dromid 1 14 Skellig Rangers 1 07
Templenoe 4 08 St Marys 0 10.
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Round 2 at 11.30
Beaufort 1-14 Milltown Castlemaine 0-04
Laune Rangers v Keel
Minor Football League Div 5
Templenoe, (Round 1), Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 3-9 Keel/Listry 1-9
Munster 40×20 Silver Master B Handball
Doubles Quarter-Final
John Clifford and Brian McCavoy, Glenbeigh lost to Paul Kerrins and Phillip O’Carroll, Cork 21-12 12-21 14-21
The Estuary Print and Trophies, Ballylongford, sponsored County Senior Scor Finals
The following were the winners;
Figure Dancing; Glenflesk, East Kerry Board
Aoife Cronin, Áine O Sullivan, Mary O Sullivan, Rose Kelliher, Orla Kelliher, Aoife Kelliher, Katelynn O’ Keeffe, Juliet O’ Shea ( Substitute – Kate Logan).
Solo Singing; Crotta O’Neills, Sonny Egan
Recitation; Crotta O’Neills, Sonny Egan
Ballad Group; Ballymacelligott, Tralee/St. Brendans Board
John Scanlon, Lei Zhang, Ciara Moriarty, Amanda Mannix, Anna Maria Brosnan.
Leiriu; Asdee, North Kerry Football
Kathleen Carmody, Mairead Doyle, Ann Maria Tydings, Barry Francis, Gerdie O Carroll, Jack Hennessy.
Instrumental Music; Fossa, East Kerry Football
Amy Moriarty, Mary Kelliher, Sean Kelliher, Cian O Sullivan, Mike Kelliher.
Set Dancing; Austin Stacks, Tralee/St. Brendans Board
John Flynn, Bernie Mannix,Eamon O Reilly, Tracey Williams, Mike Hurley, Helen Enright, Tadhg Meehan, Joan Casey.
Quiz; Churchill Tralee/St. Brendans Board
Michael Gaynor, Paul Culloty, John Flaherty, Alex O Donnell.
All those winners, who were presented with their medals by Christy Kileen, Oifigeach Cultura Chiarrai, go through to the Munster Finals which will be staged in the Community Centre, Cappamore, County Limerick on Saturday March 10th commencing at 6pm.
East Kerry Scór na bPáistí
Figure Dancing
1st place – Glenflesk
2nd place – Fossa
Set dancing
1st place – Spa
2nd place – Kilcummin
Solo singing
1st place – Firies
2nd place – Kilcummin
Seán Nós
1st place – Gneeveguilla
2nd place – Spa
Ballad group
1st place – Glenflesk
2nd place – Killarney Legion
Recitation
1st place – Killarney Legion
2nd place – Kilcummin
Instrumental group
1st place – Kilcummin
2nd place – Glenflesk