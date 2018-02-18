Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

County Minor Football League

Div 1
Austin Stacks 2-12 Laune Rangers 1-8
Cordal-Scartaglin 6-13 Killarney Legion 0-10
Kilgarvan/Tuosist 1-19 Dr Crokes 1-16

Div 2
Dingle 4-15 Firies 1-10
Rathmore 2-14 Kenmare 3-7

Div 3A
Churchill 1-16 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-9
An Ghaeltacht 1-12 Listowel Emmets 1-10
Castleisland Desmonds 3-10 John Mitchel’s 0-14

Div 3B
Glenflesk 3-16 Ballymacelligott 0-9
Fossa 4-9 Gneeveguilla 0-11

Div 4
St Patrick’s Blennerville 7-7 Kilcummin 6-9

Div 5
Moyvane/Tarbert 4-8 Renard – St. Mary’s 1-13
Keel/Listry 2-9 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 2-8

Div 6A
St Michael’s-Foilmore W/O Skellig Rangers/Valentia –

Div 6B
Finuge 2-13 Ballydonoghue 0-7
Castlegregory GAA Club 6-15 Asdee/Ballylongford 0-5

Munster 40×20 Junior A Handball
Doubles 1/4 Final
Jack o’shea and Rory O’Connor, Glenbeigh beat Paul Hedderman and Tomas Donegan, Limerick 21-10, 21-6

Munster 40×20 Juvenile Handball Championships

Semi-final Boys U12 Singles-Lucas Riordan V Niall Melody, Clare

Boys U13 Singles semi-final-Darragh Lynch V Michael Sheedy, Clare.

Girls U13 Doubles semi-final-Roisin Smith and Sarah Manson V Eimer Rodgers and Aine Lenihan, Clare

Boys U16 Doubles final-Sean Quirke and Liam Smith V Jack McGrath and Conor O’Dwyer, Tipperary

Boys U17 Singles final-Tommy Quirke V Michael O’ Callaghan, Cork

All games in Limerick venues at 10.

North Kerry Senior Football League
sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
Division 1A
Brosna v Ballyduff at noon
Beale v Tarbert at 2

Division 1B
Finuge v Ballydonoghue @ 12

Division 2
Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford at 2
Asdee v Moyvane at 1 in Ballylongford

East Kerry Senior Football League
sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
Games at noon

Division 1A
Listry V Glenflesk at Barraduff

Division 1B
Killarney Legion V Kilcummin
Dr Crokes V Gneeveguilla

Division 1A
Fossa 4-11 Firies 0-13


South Kerry Senior Football League
sponsored by Cahirsiveen Credit Union
All games @ 1.30

Group A
In Sneem: Sneem/Derrynane v Dromid

Group B
In Dromore: Templenoe v St Michaels /Filemore

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Beaufort v Laune Rangers at 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR