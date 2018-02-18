Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Football League
Div 1
Austin Stacks 2-12 Laune Rangers 1-8
Cordal-Scartaglin 6-13 Killarney Legion 0-10
Kilgarvan/Tuosist 1-19 Dr Crokes 1-16
Div 2
Dingle 4-15 Firies 1-10
Rathmore 2-14 Kenmare 3-7
Div 3A
Churchill 1-16 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-9
An Ghaeltacht 1-12 Listowel Emmets 1-10
Castleisland Desmonds 3-10 John Mitchel’s 0-14
Div 3B
Glenflesk 3-16 Ballymacelligott 0-9
Fossa 4-9 Gneeveguilla 0-11
Div 4
St Patrick’s Blennerville 7-7 Kilcummin 6-9
Div 5
Moyvane/Tarbert 4-8 Renard – St. Mary’s 1-13
Keel/Listry 2-9 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 2-8
Div 6A
St Michael’s-Foilmore W/O Skellig Rangers/Valentia –
Div 6B
Finuge 2-13 Ballydonoghue 0-7
Castlegregory GAA Club 6-15 Asdee/Ballylongford 0-5
Munster 40×20 Junior A Handball
Doubles 1/4 Final
Jack o’shea and Rory O’Connor, Glenbeigh beat Paul Hedderman and Tomas Donegan, Limerick 21-10, 21-6
Munster 40×20 Juvenile Handball Championships
Semi-final Boys U12 Singles-Lucas Riordan V Niall Melody, Clare
Boys U13 Singles semi-final-Darragh Lynch V Michael Sheedy, Clare.
Girls U13 Doubles semi-final-Roisin Smith and Sarah Manson V Eimer Rodgers and Aine Lenihan, Clare
Boys U16 Doubles final-Sean Quirke and Liam Smith V Jack McGrath and Conor O’Dwyer, Tipperary
Boys U17 Singles final-Tommy Quirke V Michael O’ Callaghan, Cork
All games in Limerick venues at 10.
North Kerry Senior Football League
sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
Division 1A
Brosna v Ballyduff at noon
Beale v Tarbert at 2
Division 1B
Finuge v Ballydonoghue @ 12
Division 2
Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford at 2
Asdee v Moyvane at 1 in Ballylongford
East Kerry Senior Football League
sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
Games at noon
Division 1A
Listry V Glenflesk at Barraduff
Division 1B
Killarney Legion V Kilcummin
Dr Crokes V Gneeveguilla
Division 1A
Fossa 4-11 Firies 0-13
South Kerry Senior Football League
sponsored by Cahirsiveen Credit Union
All games @ 1.30
Group A
In Sneem: Sneem/Derrynane v Dromid
Group B
In Dromore: Templenoe v St Michaels /Filemore
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Beaufort v Laune Rangers at 2