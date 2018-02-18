Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By

County Minor Football League

Div 1

Austin Stacks 2-12 Laune Rangers 1-8

Cordal-Scartaglin 6-13 Killarney Legion 0-10

Kilgarvan/Tuosist 1-19 Dr Crokes 1-16

Div 2

Dingle 4-15 Firies 1-10

Rathmore 2-14 Kenmare 3-7

Div 3A

Churchill 1-16 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-9

An Ghaeltacht 1-12 Listowel Emmets 1-10

Castleisland Desmonds 3-10 John Mitchel’s 0-14

Div 3B

Glenflesk 3-16 Ballymacelligott 0-9

Fossa 4-9 Gneeveguilla 0-11

Div 4

St Patrick’s Blennerville 7-7 Kilcummin 6-9

Div 5

Moyvane/Tarbert 4-8 Renard – St. Mary’s 1-13

Keel/Listry 2-9 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 2-8

Div 6A

St Michael’s-Foilmore W/O Skellig Rangers/Valentia –

Div 6B

Finuge 2-13 Ballydonoghue 0-7

Castlegregory GAA Club 6-15 Asdee/Ballylongford 0-5

Munster 40×20 Junior A Handball

Doubles 1/4 Final

Jack o’shea and Rory O’Connor, Glenbeigh beat Paul Hedderman and Tomas Donegan, Limerick 21-10, 21-6

Munster 40×20 Juvenile Handball Championships

Semi-final Boys U12 Singles-Lucas Riordan V Niall Melody, Clare

Boys U13 Singles semi-final-Darragh Lynch V Michael Sheedy, Clare.

Girls U13 Doubles semi-final-Roisin Smith and Sarah Manson V Eimer Rodgers and Aine Lenihan, Clare

Boys U16 Doubles final-Sean Quirke and Liam Smith V Jack McGrath and Conor O’Dwyer, Tipperary

Boys U17 Singles final-Tommy Quirke V Michael O’ Callaghan, Cork

All games in Limerick venues at 10.

North Kerry Senior Football League

sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel

Division 1A

Brosna v Ballyduff at noon

Beale v Tarbert at 2

Division 1B

Finuge v Ballydonoghue @ 12

Division 2

Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford at 2

Asdee v Moyvane at 1 in Ballylongford

East Kerry Senior Football League

sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security

Games at noon

Division 1A

Listry V Glenflesk at Barraduff

Division 1B

Killarney Legion V Kilcummin

Dr Crokes V Gneeveguilla

Division 1A

Fossa 4-11 Firies 0-13



South Kerry Senior Football League

sponsored by Cahirsiveen Credit Union

All games @ 1.30

Group A

In Sneem: Sneem/Derrynane v Dromid

Group B

In Dromore: Templenoe v St Michaels /Filemore

Mid Kerry Senior Football League

Beaufort v Laune Rangers at 2