Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Mid Kerry Senior Football League

Keel 1-5 Glenbeigh Glencar 0-9

Munster 40×20 Junior A Handball

Singles Final

Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh beat Ryan Harkin, Cork 21-12, 21-10

All Ireland 40×20 Handball

Senior Singles Last 16

Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh V Diarmuid Nash, Clare at 1 Cappagh, Limerick-OFF

Munster 40×20 Juvenile Championships

U14 Doubles Semi-Final

Owen McCarthy and Padraig Heffernan, Kerry V Fionn Callaghan and Charlie Treen Waterfordin

U17 Singles

Tommy Quirke, Glenbeigh V Oisin Hallaghan, Waterford

Both games at 11 in Glenbeigh

Mid Kerry U21 Football Championship Final

Glenbeigh-Glencar-Cromane v Milltown-Castlemaine-OFF

West Kerry Football

Lee Strand West Kerry League

Round 4

Annascaul v Dingle at 2

Cahirsiveen Credit Union sponsored South Kerry Football League

First named team home venue

Group B

Waterville v St Marys @ 1.30

Templenoe v Renard @ 1.00

Frank Doran Safe Guard Security East Kerry Senior Football League

Division 1A at noon

First team named is at home

Round 1

Glenflesk vs Firies at Barraduff Community Field

Fossa vs Currow

Kilcummin vs Gneeveguilla

Dr Crokes vs Rathmore

Division 2

Scartaglen vs Cordal at 2 in Cordal

North Kerry Senior Football League, sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel

First named team has home advantage

Division 1 A

Round 3 @ noon

Tarbert v St Senans

Beale v Ballyduff

Division 1 B

Round 1 @ noon

Ballydonoghue v Listowel Emmets

Castleisland Desmonds v Finuge

Division 2

Round 3

Moyvane v Duagh @ 12.30 in Duagh

Asdee v Knocknagoshel @ noon in Listowel

Tralee Town Football Board

Senior League Round 3

Austin Stacks v Kerins O’Rahillys @ 12.30

Munster Chimney Solution Minor League

Austin Stacks V Na Gaeil @ 3.00