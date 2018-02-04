Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney today hosts the second Corn Ui Mhuiri semi-final.
The St Brendans versus P.S Chorcha Dhuibhne clash starts at 2.
Munster Colleges Football
U18.5 B Semi-Final
Iver Sceine Kenmare v Coachford College
12.00 at Fitzgerald Stadium
Cahirsiveen Credit Union sponsored South Kerry Football League
Round 1 @ 1.30, first named at home
Group A
Skellig Rangers v Sneem/Derrynane
Lee Strand St Brendans Board Senior Football League
Churchill v St. Pats in Churchill @ noon
North Kerry Football
Senior Leagues, sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
First named has home advantage
Division 1 A Round 2 @ 2
St Senans v Ballyduff
Division 2 Round 2
@ 2; Knocknagoshel v Duagh
@ noon; Ballylongford v Asdee
Tralee Town Football Board
Senior League at 12.30
Kerins O’Rahillys v Ardfert
Na Gaeil v Austin Stacks
Minor League at 3
Ballymac v Austin Stacks
Na Gaeil v John Mitchels
Mid Kerry Football
U21 Championship Semi Final
Laune Rangers v Milltown/Castlemaine at 2 at the track
Extra time if necessary