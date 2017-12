Walsh’s Super Valu sponsored South Kerry Senior Football Championship

Semi Final

Dromid Pearses v Waterville

At 1 in Cahirsiveen



Castlegregory will play Dingle in the West Kerry Minor Football Championship Final today.

The decider takes place in Lispole at 2.

East Kerry Under 21 B Football Championship

Final

Firies V Kilcummin at 2 in Farranfore

Extra Time if necessary

The A.G.M of the Currow Club will be held today in the clubrooms @ 2-30.