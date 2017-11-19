Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

South Kerry Football
Walshs Super Valu sponsored South Kerry Championship
Skellig Rangers v Renard in Portmagee at 1.30
North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup
Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion
Semi-Final
Ballydonoghue v Brosna at 2.30 in Listowel
Division 2 League
Semi Final
Sponsored McCarthy Insurances Listowel
Duagh v Ballyduff at 12.30 in Finuge
U21 Championship
Bob Stack Memorial Cup
Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh
Quarter Finals at noon
Finuge v Castleisland Desmonds in Knocknagoshel
St Senans v Ballylongford/Asdee/Beale in Coolard
U16 Div 2 Championship in association with McElligott’s Oil Asdee
At 11
Bally Asdee v St.Senans in Coolard