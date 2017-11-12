Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Lee Strand St.Brendans Board Senior Football Final, for the Phil McCarthy Cup, is on today.
It’s Churchill v Ardfert in Churchills new field at 12.

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship ¼ Final
Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup
Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion
Tarbert v Ballyduff at 3 in Listowel
Brosna v Beale at 1 in Duagh
Extra time in both games if necessary

U16 Championship in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1 Final in Finuge at 11
Knock Brosna Duagh v Ballydonoghue

Div 2 Semi-Final replay in Mountcoal at 11.30
St Senans v Finuge

South Kerry Football
Walshs Super Valu sponsored Senior Championship Quarter final
St Michaels/Filemore v Dromid Pearses in Foilmore at 1.30
Extra time if necessary

East Kerry Football
MD O’Sheas U16 Championship

Division 2 – Final
Dr Crokes V Firies – 11.30 in Fossa

Division 3 – Final
Kilcummin V Fossa – 11.00 in Fitzgerald Stadium

Access to Fitzgerald Stadium for this game will be via Daltons Avenue Gate only

Extra Time if necessary in both games


Coiste Trali Football

The HK Property Services U15 Championship Final
At 3 in Caherslee
Austin Stacks v Ballymacelligott

