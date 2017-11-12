Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Lee Strand St.Brendans Board Senior Football Final, for the Phil McCarthy Cup, is on today.
It’s Churchill v Ardfert in Churchills new field at 12.
North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship ¼ Final
Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup
Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion
Tarbert v Ballyduff at 3 in Listowel
Brosna v Beale at 1 in Duagh
Extra time in both games if necessary
U16 Championship in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1 Final in Finuge at 11
Knock Brosna Duagh v Ballydonoghue
Div 2 Semi-Final replay in Mountcoal at 11.30
St Senans v Finuge
South Kerry Football
Walshs Super Valu sponsored Senior Championship Quarter final
St Michaels/Filemore v Dromid Pearses in Foilmore at 1.30
Extra time if necessary
East Kerry Football
MD O’Sheas U16 Championship
Division 2 – Final
Dr Crokes V Firies – 11.30 in Fossa
Division 3 – Final
Kilcummin V Fossa – 11.00 in Fitzgerald Stadium
Access to Fitzgerald Stadium for this game will be via Daltons Avenue Gate only
Extra Time if necessary in both games
Coiste Trali Football
The HK Property Services U15 Championship Final
At 3 in Caherslee
Austin Stacks v Ballymacelligott