Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Lee Strand St.Brendans Board Senior Football Final, for the Phil McCarthy Cup, is on today.

It’s Churchill v Ardfert in Churchills new field at 12.

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship ¼ Final

Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup

Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion

Tarbert v Ballyduff at 3 in Listowel

Brosna v Beale at 1 in Duagh

Extra time in both games if necessary

U16 Championship in association with McElligott Oil Asdee

Div 1 Final in Finuge at 11

Knock Brosna Duagh v Ballydonoghue

Div 2 Semi-Final replay in Mountcoal at 11.30

St Senans v Finuge

South Kerry Football

Walshs Super Valu sponsored Senior Championship Quarter final

St Michaels/Filemore v Dromid Pearses in Foilmore at 1.30

Extra time if necessary

East Kerry Football

MD O’Sheas U16 Championship

Division 2 – Final

Dr Crokes V Firies – 11.30 in Fossa

Division 3 – Final

Kilcummin V Fossa – 11.00 in Fitzgerald Stadium

Access to Fitzgerald Stadium for this game will be via Daltons Avenue Gate only

Extra Time if necessary in both games



Coiste Trali Football

The HK Property Services U15 Championship Final

At 3 in Caherslee

Austin Stacks v Ballymacelligott