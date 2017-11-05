Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County U21 Hurling Championship

Semi-final

Crotta O’Neill’s 1-15 Abbeydorney/Ballyheigue 0-14

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship

Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup

Sponsored by Mc Munns Ballybunion

Quarter Final

Listowel Emmets 1-14 Asdee 2-4

Coiste Tra Li Football

Lee Strand Senior Championship Final

Kerins O’Rahillys v Ballymac at 3

D & E Stove and Tiling Junior League Final

Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil at 1

Both games in Connolly Park

U16 Championship semi-finals, sponsored by McElligott’s Oil, Asdee

Div 1

Knock Brosna Duagh v Ballyduff in Mountcoal

Ballydonoghue v Emmets in Duagh

Div 2

Finuge v St.Senans in Finuge

Bally Asdee v Moyvane in Ballylongford

All games at 11.30

East Kerry Football

Tatler Jack Minor A Championship

Semi Final

Glenflesk V Fossa at 12.30 in Barraduff Community Field

Tatler Jack Minor B Championship Semi Final

Scartaglen/Cordal V Firies at 1 in Cordal

Extra time if necessary in both games

MD O’Sheas U16 Championship

Division 1 Final

Killarney Legion V Rathmore at 1.30 in Fitzgerald Stadium

Extra time if necessary

County Minor Hurling League

Div 1B Final

Abbeydorney/Parnells V Kilmoyley in Kilmoyley at 11:30

St.Brendans Football

Lee Strand U 16 Championship Final

Churchill v Na Gaeil in Churchill’s new field @ noon