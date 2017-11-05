Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County U21 Hurling Championship
Semi-final
Crotta O’Neill’s 1-15 Abbeydorney/Ballyheigue 0-14

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup
Sponsored by Mc Munns Ballybunion
Quarter Final
Listowel Emmets 1-14 Asdee 2-4

Coiste Tra Li Football
Lee Strand Senior Championship Final
Kerins O’Rahillys v Ballymac at 3

D & E Stove and Tiling Junior League Final
Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil at 1

Both games in Connolly Park

In Ballylongford @ 2
Duagh v Ballydonoghue

U16 Championship semi-finals, sponsored by McElligott’s Oil, Asdee
Div 1
Knock Brosna Duagh v Ballyduff in Mountcoal
Ballydonoghue v Emmets in Duagh

Div 2
Finuge v St.Senans in Finuge
Bally Asdee v Moyvane in Ballylongford

All games at 11.30

East Kerry Football
Tatler Jack Minor A Championship
Semi Final
Glenflesk V Fossa at 12.30 in Barraduff Community Field

Tatler Jack Minor B Championship Semi Final
Scartaglen/Cordal V Firies at 1 in Cordal
Extra time if necessary in both games

MD O’Sheas U16 Championship
Division 1 Final
Killarney Legion V Rathmore at 1.30 in Fitzgerald Stadium
Extra time if necessary

County Minor Hurling League
Div 1B Final
Abbeydorney/Parnells V Kilmoyley in Kilmoyley at 11:30

St.Brendans Football

Lee Strand U 16 Championship Final
Churchill v Na Gaeil in Churchill’s new field @ noon

