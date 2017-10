Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Football

BERNARD O CALLAGHAN SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

SPONSORED BY MCMUNNS BAR AND RESTAURANT BALLYBUNNION

ROUND 1 EXTRA-TIME

BROSNA V FINUGE

AT NOON IN BROSNA

BALLYDUFF V CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS

AT NOON IN BALLYDUFF

MOYVANE V DUAGH

AT 12-30 IN MOYVANE

McELLIGOTT OILS U-16 NKC’SHIP

QUARTER-FINAL

KNOCK/BROSNA/DUAGH V BEALE

AT 10-30 IN DUAGH

TOMMY MADDEN U-13 CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

SPONSORED BY THE MADDEN FAMILY BALLYDONOGHUE

BALLYDUFF V MOYVANE

AT 11 IN COOLARD

East Kerry Football

Fr. Galvin Cup Intermediate Championship

Preliminary Round

Cordal V Fossa

In Cordal at noon

The Tatler Jack Minor League

Division 2 Final

Beaufort V Glenflesk – in Beaufort at noon

MD O’Sheas U16 Championship

Division 1 Semi-Final

Killarney Legion V Gneeveguilla

At Dereen at noon

Extra time if necessary in all games



Lee Strand St.Brendan’s Senior Football League

Semi-Final Churchill v Ardfert at noon in Churchill new field

U16 Final

Na Gaeil v Churchill-OFF



Tralee Town Football Board

Kelliher’s Mills U13 Championship Cup Final:

Na Gaeil V Austin Stacks

At 5 in Connolly Park