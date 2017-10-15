Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Inter-Firm Football Final
Liebherr 0-18 Tricel 2-11
County Senior Football League
Div 5 Promotion Play off
Venue: Listry
Cromane V Rathmore 2:00
Barrett Cup
Final
Venue: Cromane
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Ardfert 12:00
Cahill Cup
Semi-Final replay
Venue: Glenbeigh
Ballymacelligott V Renard 1:00
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Semi-Final
Beaufort home to Laune Rangers @ 2.30
West Kerry Football
Senior Championship
Preliminary Round
Annascaul v An Ghaeltacht at 2.30
U16 Championship Semi-Finals
Replay; Castlegregory v Dingle at 2
An Ghaeltacht v Annascaul/Lispole at 1
North Kerry Football
Bernard O’Callaghan Senior Championship
Eamon O’Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunnion
Asdee v Knocknagoshel @ 1.00 in Listowel
Beale v St. Senans @ 2.30 in Ballybunion
Intermediate
KIERAN CORRIDAN MEMORIAL CUP
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management
Semi-Final
@ noon in Coolard
Moyvane B v Emmets B
Tommy Madden U13 Championship
Semi-Final
@ 11 in Ballyduff
Ballyduff v St.Senans
Tralee Town Football Board
Suits Select U16 Div 2 Final
Ardfert V Austin Stacks at 5 in Healy Park
Kelliher’s Mills U13 Championship semi-final
Ardfert V Na Gaeil at 5 in Ardfert
North Kerry Ladies Football
D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 1 Final
Ballymac v Abbeydorney @ 4-30 in Ballymac
Division 4 Plate-Final
Currow v Kerins O Rahillys B in Currow @ 5
Trophyworld Under 16 Division 3
Beale/Ballyduff v John Mitchels @ 12-15 in Ballyduff
Munster Junior Camogie Club Championship
Semi Final
Clanmaurice V An Rinn, Waterford
1.30 in Dungarvan