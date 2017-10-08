Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Junior Football League

Group 8 Final

Ardfert 2-14 Tarbert 2-6

Cahill Cup

Semi-Final

Renard 2-14 Ballymacelligott 1-17

East Kerry Football

Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship

Quarter Final

Cordal 0-9 Gneeveguilla 1-12



County Minor Hurling League

Div 1B

Kilmoyley 1-16 Ballyheigue 2-12

Novice Club Football Championship

Final

Venue: Strand Road

Cromane V Moyvane 2:30

Kerry Ladies Football

Mary Jo Curran ‘B’ Final

Corca Dhuibhne v Kilcummin @ 11.30 in Strand Road

Rhyno Quality Feeds Div 4 League Final,

Clounmacon/ Moyvane v Fossa @ 12.30 in John Mitchels

Cahill Cup

Semi-Final

Venue: Currow

Currow V Skelligs Rangers 2:30

East Kerry Football

Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship

Round 1

First team named is at home

Fossa V Firies at 2

Quarter Final

First team named is at home

Spa V Rathmore at 3



MD O’Shea East Kerry U14 Football Championship

Division 3 Final

Glenflesk V Currow

In Scartaglen at noon



MD O’Shea East Kerry U16 Football Championship

First named team at Home

Round 1

Group 1

Killarney Legion V Dr Crokes at 5

Gneeveguilla V Firies at 6

Group 2

Currow V Fossa at 4

Kilcummin V Spa at 12

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship

Semi-Finals at 2

Keel/Listry play Laune Rangers in Keel

Beaufort host Milltown/Castlemaine

South Kerry Minor Football Championship

St Mary’s/Renard v St Finians in Caherciveen @ 2

Dromid/Waterville v St Mls/Foilmore in Dromid @ 12

West Kerry U16 Football Championship

Semi-Final

Dingle home to Castlegregory at 2.30



North Kerry Football

U13 Championship, Tommy Madden tournament

11.00 in Mountcoal; St.Senan’s v Finuge

11.30 in Duagh; Moyvane v Knock Brosna



Tralee Town Football Board

Suits Select U16 Div 3 Final

Ballymacelligott & Churchill at 5

Venue: Healy Park

U13 Kelliher’s Mills Championship

St. Pat’s Blenerville V Ballymacelligott at 5



All Ireland 60×30 Over 35A Handball

Doubles Final

Dominick Lynch and John Joe Quirke, Glenbeigh V David Hope and Noel Murphy, Offaly at 2 in Hospital, Limerick

Junior B Doubles Final

Dara Keane and Cian Counihan, Ballymac lost to Chris Doyle and Jerome Willoughby, Wicklow 21-10 21-15



