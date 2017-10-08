Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Junior Football League
Group 8 Final
Ardfert 2-14 Tarbert 2-6
Cahill Cup
Semi-Final
Renard 2-14 Ballymacelligott 1-17
East Kerry Football
Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship
Quarter Final
Cordal 0-9 Gneeveguilla 1-12
County Minor Hurling League
Div 1B
Kilmoyley 1-16 Ballyheigue 2-12
Novice Club Football Championship
Final
Venue: Strand Road
Cromane V Moyvane 2:30
Kerry Ladies Football
Mary Jo Curran ‘B’ Final
Corca Dhuibhne v Kilcummin @ 11.30 in Strand Road
Rhyno Quality Feeds Div 4 League Final,
Clounmacon/ Moyvane v Fossa @ 12.30 in John Mitchels
Cahill Cup
Semi-Final
Venue: Currow
Currow V Skelligs Rangers 2:30
East Kerry Football
Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship
Round 1
First team named is at home
Fossa V Firies at 2
Quarter Final
First team named is at home
Spa V Rathmore at 3
MD O’Shea East Kerry U14 Football Championship
Division 3 Final
Glenflesk V Currow
In Scartaglen at noon
MD O’Shea East Kerry U16 Football Championship
First named team at Home
Round 1
Group 1
Killarney Legion V Dr Crokes at 5
Gneeveguilla V Firies at 6
Group 2
Currow V Fossa at 4
Kilcummin V Spa at 12
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-Finals at 2
Keel/Listry play Laune Rangers in Keel
Beaufort host Milltown/Castlemaine
South Kerry Minor Football Championship
St Mary’s/Renard v St Finians in Caherciveen @ 2
Dromid/Waterville v St Mls/Foilmore in Dromid @ 12
West Kerry U16 Football Championship
Semi-Final
Dingle home to Castlegregory at 2.30
North Kerry Football
U13 Championship, Tommy Madden tournament
11.00 in Mountcoal; St.Senan’s v Finuge
11.30 in Duagh; Moyvane v Knock Brosna
Tralee Town Football Board
Suits Select U16 Div 3 Final
Ballymacelligott & Churchill at 5
Venue: Healy Park
U13 Kelliher’s Mills Championship
St. Pat’s Blenerville V Ballymacelligott at 5
All Ireland 60×30 Over 35A Handball
Doubles Final
Dominick Lynch and John Joe Quirke, Glenbeigh V David Hope and Noel Murphy, Offaly at 2 in Hospital, Limerick
Junior B Doubles Final
Dara Keane and Cian Counihan, Ballymac lost to Chris Doyle and Jerome Willoughby, Wicklow 21-10 21-15