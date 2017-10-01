Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Barrett Cup
Semi-Finals
Ardfert 0-10 Kenmare 0-6
St Michael’s-Foilmore 5-11 Clounmacon 2-10
Cahill Cup
Quarter-Final
Ballymacelligott 1-18 Beale 4-8
East Kerry Football
Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship, sponsored by The Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel
Round 1
Spa 4-18 Glenflesk 3-14
Spa play Rathmore in the ¼ Final next Sunday.
St.Brendan’s Football Championship
Churchill 3-16 St.Pats 2-17
Ladies Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship Quarter Final
Austin Stacks v Burren Gaels (Clare)
In Kilrush at 12
Ladies County Junior B Football Championship Final
Spa Killarney v Clounmacon/Moyvane
Venue-Kerins O Rahillys, at 1.30
County Junior Football League
Group 5 Final
Venue: Valentia
Waterville Frank Caseys V Skelligs Rangers 1:00
County U16 Football Championship
Finals
In Austin Stack Park
Plate
1.30 Mid Kerry v Kenmare District
Cup
3.15 East Kerry v West Kerry
Round 1
Listry V Kilcummin at 3
2017 MD O’Sheas East Kerry Under 14 Championship
Division 1 Final at 5.30
Dr Crokes V Killarney Legion
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Division 2 Final at 4.00
Kilcummin V Firies
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Division 3 Semi Final at 5.30
Fossa V Currow
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Round 1
Keel host Glenbeigh/Glencar at 4
South Kerry Junior Football Cup
Semi Final
In Con Keating Park @ 1
St. Mary’s v Renard
North Kerry Football
U13 Championship, Tommy Madden tournament
First named at home, games at 11.30
Finuge v St.Senans
Ballyduff v Tarbert
Tralee Town Football Board
U16 League
Ballymacelligott v John Mitchels at 4.45
Ardfert V St. Pat’s Blennerville at 5
Na Gaeil V Kerins O’Rahilly’s at 12