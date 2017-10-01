Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By

Barrett Cup

Semi-Finals

Ardfert 0-10 Kenmare 0-6

St Michael’s-Foilmore 5-11 Clounmacon 2-10



Cahill Cup

Quarter-Final

Ballymacelligott 1-18 Beale 4-8

East Kerry Football

Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship, sponsored by The Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel

Round 1

Spa 4-18 Glenflesk 3-14

Spa play Rathmore in the ¼ Final next Sunday.

St.Brendan’s Football Championship

Churchill 3-16 St.Pats 2-17

Ladies Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship Quarter Final

Austin Stacks v Burren Gaels (Clare)

In Kilrush at 12

Ladies County Junior B Football Championship Final

Spa Killarney v Clounmacon/Moyvane

Venue-Kerins O Rahillys, at 1.30

County Junior Football League

Group 5 Final

Venue: Valentia

Waterville Frank Caseys V Skelligs Rangers 1:00

County U16 Football Championship

Finals

In Austin Stack Park

Plate

1.30 Mid Kerry v Kenmare District

Cup

3.15 East Kerry v West Kerry

East Kerry Football

Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup-East Kerry Senior Championship, sponsored by The Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel

Round 1

Listry V Kilcummin at 3

2017 MD O’Sheas East Kerry Under 14 Championship

Division 1 Final at 5.30

Dr Crokes V Killarney Legion

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium

Division 2 Final at 4.00

Kilcummin V Firies

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium

Division 3 Semi Final at 5.30

Fossa V Currow

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship

Round 1

Keel host Glenbeigh/Glencar at 4

South Kerry Junior Football Cup

Semi Final

In Con Keating Park @ 1

St. Mary’s v Renard

North Kerry Football

U13 Championship, Tommy Madden tournament

First named at home, games at 11.30

Finuge v St.Senans

Ballyduff v Tarbert

Tralee Town Football Board

U16 League

Ballymacelligott v John Mitchels at 4.45

Ardfert V St. Pat’s Blennerville at 5

Na Gaeil V Kerins O’Rahilly’s at 12