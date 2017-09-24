Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

McElligott Cup

Semi-Final

Beaufort 3-16 Ballydonoghue 2-10

Barrett Cup

Quarter-Final

St Michael’s-Foilmore V Castlegregory-OFF

South Kerry Junior Football Cup

Semi-Finals

Renard 3-14 Valentia 1-7

Waterville 1-20 Skellig Rangers 0-5

North Kerry Football

Intermediate Kieran Corridan Memorial Cup, sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Management Fergal O Connor

Tarbert B v Listowel Emmets B-OFF

Castleisland Desmonds B v Clounmacon-OFF

St Senans B 0-9 Moyvane B 2-5

Minor Championship

Jotty Holly Memorial Shield, sponsored by O Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies

Division 2

Semi Final

Ballydonoghue v Beale @ 12

North Kerry U13 Football Championship

11.30; Moyvane v Bally Asdee

12.00; Beale v St.Senan’s

12.00; Knock Brosna v Duagh in Knocknagoshel

East Region U12 Football Go Games, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

First named team have home venue

All games at 12 noon except where stated

Dr Crokes v Kenmare @ 11

Kilcummin v Glenflesk

Fossa v Beaufort

Firies v Killarney Legion

Listry v Kilgarvan-Tuosist

Gneeveguilla v Scartaglin

Cordal v Currow

MD O’Sheas East Kerry Under 14 Football Championship

Division 1 Semi Final – at 5

Killarney Legion V Kilcummin in Dereen

Division 3 Semi Final at 5

Currow V Glenflesk in Currow

Division 5 Final at 5.30

Spa V Cordal/Scartaglen

Venue: Gneeveguilla

Tralee Town Board Kelliher’s Mills U-13 Football League Finals

Division 1: Ardfert V Kerins O’Rahilly’s, 12.30 at John Mitchel’s

Division 2: Churchill V Na Gaeil, 11.00 at Caherslee

Tralee Town Board Suits Select U-16 Football League

John Mitchels V Churchill at 5.00

Ballymacelligott V Austin Stacks {B} at 11.30 in Connolly Park

Na Gaeil V St. Pat’s Blenerville at 12.00

U12 B Camogie League Final

Tralee Parnells V Killarney in Firies at 6