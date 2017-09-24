Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

McElligott Cup
Semi-Final
Beaufort 3-16 Ballydonoghue 2-10
Barrett Cup
Quarter-Final
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Castlegregory-OFF
South Kerry Junior Football Cup
Semi-Finals
Renard 3-14 Valentia 1-7
Waterville 1-20 Skellig Rangers 0-5
North Kerry Football
Intermediate Kieran Corridan Memorial Cup, sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Management Fergal O Connor
Tarbert B v Listowel Emmets B-OFF
Castleisland Desmonds B v Clounmacon-OFF
St Senans B 0-9 Moyvane B 2-5
Minor Championship
Jotty Holly Memorial Shield, sponsored by O Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies
Division 2
Semi Final
Ballydonoghue v Beale @ 12
North Kerry U13 Football Championship
11.30; Moyvane v Bally Asdee
12.00; Beale v St.Senan’s
12.00; Knock Brosna v Duagh in Knocknagoshel
East Region U12 Football Go Games, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
First named team have home venue
All games at 12 noon except where stated
Dr Crokes v Kenmare @ 11
Kilcummin v Glenflesk
Fossa v Beaufort
Firies v Killarney Legion
Listry v Kilgarvan-Tuosist
Gneeveguilla v Scartaglin
Cordal v Currow
MD O’Sheas East Kerry Under 14 Football Championship
Division 1 Semi Final – at 5
Killarney Legion V Kilcummin in Dereen
Division 3 Semi Final at 5
Currow V Glenflesk in Currow
Division 5 Final at 5.30
Spa V Cordal/Scartaglen
Venue: Gneeveguilla
Tralee Town Board Kelliher’s Mills U-13 Football League Finals
Division 1: Ardfert V Kerins O’Rahilly’s, 12.30 at John Mitchel’s
Division 2: Churchill V Na Gaeil, 11.00 at Caherslee
Tralee Town Board Suits Select U-16 Football League
John Mitchels V Churchill at 5.00
Ballymacelligott V Austin Stacks {B} at 11.30 in Connolly Park
Na Gaeil V St. Pat’s Blenerville at 12.00
U12 B Camogie League Final
Tralee Parnells V Killarney in Firies at 6