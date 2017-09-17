Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Cahill Cup
Quarter-Final
Renard 2-9 Churchill 1-10
Novice Club Football Championship
Semi-Final
Moyvane 2-10 Sneem/Derrynane 0-13
Barrett Cup
Quarter-Final
Kenmare W/O Castleisland Desmonds
South Kerry Junior Football Cup
St Mary’s 0-21 St Michaels/Filemore 2-12 AET
Tralee Town Board Lee Strand Senior Football Championship
Semi-Final
John Mitchels 0-7 Ballymac 2-16
Keane’s SuperValu Minor Hurling Championship
St Brendan’s 3-19 Ballyheigue 0-4
South Kerry Junior Football Cup
Piarsaigh na Dromoda v Skellig Rangers @ 11.30
Suits Select Tralee Town Board U16 Football League
All games at noon
Austin Stacks V Ardfert
St Pat’s Blennerville V Kerin’s O’Rahilly’s
Ballymacelligott V Churchill
Austin Stacks {B} V John Mitchels