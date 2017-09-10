Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Senior Football League, sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
Division 1 Final
Ballydonoghue 2-13 Castleisland Desmonds 1-5
Tralee Town Board Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Lee Strand
Semi-Final
Kerins O’Rahillys 4-14 Austin Stacks 1-8
Mid Kerry O’Sullivan Cup Semi-Final
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-10
Barrett Cup
Quarter-Final
Clounmacon 1-11 St Patrick’s Blennerville 0-13
Cahill Cup
Quarter-Final
Currow 1-20 Tarbert 0-7
East Region U13 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Cordal-Scartaglin 3-9 Rathmore 0-7
RHYNO QUALITY FEEDS North Kerry Under 14 A Hurling Championship Final
Ballyduff 0-8 Ballyheigue 4-6
Winning Ballyheigue captain was Jordan Goggin, who was also man of the match
Intermediate Club Football Championship
Semi Final
St Mary’s v An Ghaeltacht
2.30 in Killorglin
Novice Club Football Championship
Beale V Moyvane 12:15
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Crotta v St Brendans in Abbeydorney at 2
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Kilmoyley v Causeway in Lerrig @ 1
North Kerry Minor Football Championship
Jotty Holly Memorial Shield, sponsored by O’Connor’s Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh
At noon in Coolard
Ballylongford/Asdee v Ballyduff/Duagh
Tralee Town Football Board Kellihers Mills U13 Football League
Ardfert V Ballymacelligott at 5
Mid Kerry O’Sullivan Cup Semi-Final
Beaufort v Laune Rangers at noon
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition
Division 2 Final
John Mitchels v Churchill @ 3 in Austin Stack Park
Rhyno Quality Feeds Ladies County Football League
Division 4 Semi-Finals at noon
Fossa v Firies
Cromane v Clounmacon/Moyvane
North Kerry Ladies Football
D-Sign’s Under 14
Division 4; Currow v Dingle @ 5-30
Division 3; Beale/Ballyduff v Kerins O Rahillys @ 6
Lee Strand Ladies Town Footbal League
Under 16 Division 1
John Mitchels v Kerins O Rahillys @ 12-30
Ballymac v Austin Stacks @ 5
Under 12 Division 2
Shield – Final; Austin Stacks Rockets v Ballymac Gold @ 1-15
Cup – Final; St Pats v Churchill @ 2-30
Both Games in Ballyrickard