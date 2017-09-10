Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Senior Football League, sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel

Division 1 Final

Ballydonoghue 2-13 Castleisland Desmonds 1-5

Tralee Town Board Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Lee Strand

Semi-Final

Kerins O’Rahillys 4-14 Austin Stacks 1-8

Mid Kerry O’Sullivan Cup Semi-Final

Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-10

Barrett Cup

Quarter-Final

Clounmacon 1-11 St Patrick’s Blennerville 0-13

Cahill Cup

Quarter-Final

Currow 1-20 Tarbert 0-7

East Region U13 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Cordal-Scartaglin 3-9 Rathmore 0-7

RHYNO QUALITY FEEDS North Kerry Under 14 A Hurling Championship Final

Ballyduff 0-8 Ballyheigue 4-6

Winning Ballyheigue captain was Jordan Goggin, who was also man of the match

Intermediate Club Football Championship

Semi Final

St Mary’s v An Ghaeltacht

2.30 in Killorglin



Novice Club Football Championship

Beale V Moyvane 12:15

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship

Semi Final

Crotta v St Brendans in Abbeydorney at 2

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship

Semi Final

Kilmoyley v Causeway in Lerrig @ 1

North Kerry Minor Football Championship

Jotty Holly Memorial Shield, sponsored by O’Connor’s Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh

At noon in Coolard

Ballylongford/Asdee v Ballyduff/Duagh

Tralee Town Football Board Kellihers Mills U13 Football League

Ardfert V Ballymacelligott at 5

Mid Kerry O’Sullivan Cup Semi-Final

Beaufort v Laune Rangers at noon

Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition

Division 2 Final

John Mitchels v Churchill @ 3 in Austin Stack Park



Rhyno Quality Feeds Ladies County Football League

Division 4 Semi-Finals at noon

Fossa v Firies

Cromane v Clounmacon/Moyvane



North Kerry Ladies Football

D-Sign’s Under 14

Division 4; Currow v Dingle @ 5-30

Division 3; Beale/Ballyduff v Kerins O Rahillys @ 6



Lee Strand Ladies Town Footbal League

Under 16 Division 1

John Mitchels v Kerins O Rahillys @ 12-30

Ballymac v Austin Stacks @ 5

Under 12 Division 2

Shield – Final; Austin Stacks Rockets v Ballymac Gold @ 1-15

Cup – Final; St Pats v Churchill @ 2-30

Both Games in Ballyrickard

