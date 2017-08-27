Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Junior Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
Venue: John Mitchels
St Patrick’s (East Kerry) V Duagh 1:00
McElligott Cup
Quarter Final
Gneeveguilla V Beaufort 6:30
The Tatler Jack East Region Minor Football League
Division 1 Final
Dr. Crokes V Rathmore
Venue: Lewis Road
Time: 1:00
All Ireland 60×30 Handball
Over 35A Singles Final
Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh V David Hope, Offaly at 12 in Hospital, Limerick.
That’s followed by the Junior A Final;
Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh v Daniel Fenlon, Carlow
Emerald Master B Singles Final;
Pat Lacey, Kerry v Tom Burne, Wexford at 12 in Thurles, Tipperary