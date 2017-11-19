Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Senior Mens Div 2: Gneeveguilla 74 Tralee Tigers 67

Senior Women Div 2: Gneeveguilla 54 Tralee Imperials 24; Cahersiveen 35 St Marys 34

U18 Div 1 Boys: KCYMS 107 Team Kerry 47

U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons 61 TK Bobcats 25

U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : KCYMS 45 St Pauls 42

U14 DIV 1 BOYS: KCYMS 23 St Bridgets 31

U14 DIV 2 BOYS: Gneeveguilla 41 Glenbeigh Falcons 34

U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: Cahersiveen 20 St Marys 33

U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: TK Killarney Cougars 12 Cahersiveen 18

U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Marys B 20 St Bridgets 5; TK Bobcats 44 St Josephs 8

SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Marys v St Brendans BC at 3:00; Tralee Imperials v KCYMS at 3:00

SENIOR MENS DIV 2: St Marys v TK Killarney Cougars at 4:30

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Annes v TK Killarney Cougars at 12:00

Lee Strand Juveniles

U16 BOYS DIV 1: KCYMS v TK Bobcats at 6:00

U16 Div 1 Girls: TK Bobcats v St Pauls at 12:30

U16 DIV 3 BOYS: TK Vixens v Cahersiveen at 6:30

U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Marys v Rathmore at 12:00

U14 DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats v KCYMS at 11:15

U14 DIV 2 BOYS: Rathmore v Kenmare Kestrels at 2:00

U14 DIV 3 BOYS: Kenmare Kestrels v St Pauls at 12:00; TK Vixens v Cahersiveen at 2:30

U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla v Kenmare Kestrels at 6:45

U12 DIV 3 BOYS: TK Vixens v Cahersiveen at 3:30

U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: Gneeveguilla v St Marys A at 5:30

ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: Kenmare Kestrels v Rathmore at 10:00

ACADEMY DIV 1 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels v TK Bobcats at 11:00

