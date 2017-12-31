Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

The annual St. Mary’s blitz came to a close last evening.

The Senior National School boys saw Holy Family Rathmore have both their 5th and 6th class contesting the title, with sixth taking the win by four points.

The Div One Men’s final saw the host club take a win over KCYMS while in Senior Ladies St. Mary’s took the win over Corks Fr. Matthew’s.

The last game of the evening was the Junior National Schoolboys A, which was won by Gael Scoil Aogain.

Lee Strand Juveniles Fixtures For Today:

U18 DIV 2 BOYS: St Pauls v St Brendans at 1:00; St Brendans v Tralee Tigers at 1:00

U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Bridgets v TK Cobras at 7:00

U12 DIV 3 BOYS: TK Killarney Cougars v Tralee Imperials A at 10:00