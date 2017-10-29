Sunday Gaa Fixtures/Results

Dr. Crokes begin the defence of their Munster and All-Ireland Club titles against the Tipperary champions Clonmel Commercials in Clonmel today.

Clonmel Sportsfield @ 2pm is the venue with the game live on Radio Kerry.

The Castleisland Mart Intermediate Club Football Championship Final has An Ghaeltacht up against Templenoe at 3pm in The Austin Stack Park.

The game will be Live on Radio Kerry.

The curtain raiser at 1pm is the Castleisland Mart Junior Club Football Championship Final between Castlegregory and Listry.

The Senior Football League Div 1 Relegation Play-off sees Milltown/Castlemaine take on St Mary’s at 2pm in Glenbeigh

Strand Road at 1pm is the venue for The Senior Football League Div 4 Title Play-off between Keel and Lispole.

The Credit Union SHL Div 2 Final sees St Brendan’s meet Causeway in Kilmoyley at 2pm

CAMOGIE

Today in The Munster Junior Club Championship Clanmaurice (Kerry) will play Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) at 2pm in Mungret Gaa pitch.

THE TATLER JACK EAST KERRY MINOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarter Finals – Minor “A” & “B” Championship

Rathmore 2-13 Killarney Legion 2-12

Glenflesk 2-13 (19) Scartaglen/Cordal 1-15 (18)

Final – Minor “C” Championship

Kilcummin 3-11 (20) Spa 1-15 (18)

Minor Championship 2017

Jotty Holly Memorial Shield

Sponsored by O Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies

Division 2 Final

Duagh/Ballyduff 2.04 v Beale 1.07