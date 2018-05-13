Sunday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Galway have beaten Mayo in the Connacht Senior Football Championship for the third year in-a-row.

Johnny Heaney’s crucial injury time goal secured a 1-12 to 0-12 victory for the beaten League finalists in Castlebar.

Diarmuid O’Connor was sent off for Mayo in the first-half.

===

Donegal are into the quarter-finals of the Ulster Senior Football Championship – where they’ll play their neighbours Derry.

Cian Mulligan and Ryan McHugh netted in their 2-20 to 1-15 defeat of Cavan at Ballybofey.

===

Carlow’s fine season continues.

The Division Four League league finalists are into the last-eight of the Leinster Senior Football Championship after a 2-17 to 0-12 victory over Louth.

Offaly and Wicklow are heading to extra-time in the second game in Portlaoise.

===

Liam Blanchfield’s injury-time goal has helped Kilkenny snatch a 1-25 to 3-16 win over Dublin in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Dublin, who had goals from Jake Malone, Fergal Whitely and Paul Ryan, had led by five-points inside the last 10 minutes of the game.

Stephen Doyle reports

SOCCER

Liverpool have taken the final Champions League qualifying place in the Premier League.

Mo Salah, Andy Roberston, Dejan Lovren and Dominic Solanke scored in the Reds’ 4-nil win against Brighton at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur finished third after edging a thriller 5-4 against Leicester at Wembley.

Arsene Wenger’s last game in charge of Arsenal ended with a 1-nil victory at Huddersfield.

Swansea’s relegation to the SkyBet Championship was confirmed after their 2-1 home defeat to Stoke.

Champions Manchester City became the first Premier League team to reach 100 points with a late 1-nil win at Southampton.

Newcastle beat Chelsea 3-nil at St James’ Park while Manchester United rounded off their campaign with a 1-nil home win over Watford.

West Ham beat Everton 3-1, Crystal Palace won 2-nil against West Brom and Bournemouth won 2-1 at Burnley.

===

Mohamed Salah’s claimed further recognition for an outstanding debut campaign for Liverpool.

The Egypt forward has been named the Premier League player of the season, to add to awards from the PFA and Football Writers Association.

Salah’s on course to be the top flight’s leading scorer too with 31 goals going into the final game.

===

Cobh Ramblers have their first home win of the season.

Cian Leonard was on target in their 1-nil victory over Cabinteely in the S-S-E Airtricity League First Division last night.

===

Aberdeen have finished second in the Scottish Premiership – after an extraordinary afternoon of matches.

They won 1-nil at champions Celtic – to hold off Rangers, who came from 3-nil down to lead 5-3 at Hibernian, but eventually draw 5-5.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie says they’ve finished the campaign in style.

Elsewhere – Kilmarnock beat Hearts 1-nil.

===

Roberto Mancini has agreed to leave Zenit St Petersburg by mutual consent.

The former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss has been heavily linked with the Italian national team vacancy.

Mancini took charge of Zenit last June and they are currently fifth in the Russian Premier League.

===

CRICKET

Ireland’s cricketers have been forced to follow on in their test match against Pakistan.

Will Porterfield’s side are 30 runs without a loss of wicket in their second innings after being bowled out for 130 this afternoon.

The tourists declared on 310 for 9 for their first innings in Malahide.

RUGBY

Leinster’s Champions Cup winning squad have received a hero’s homecoming in Dublin.

Leo Cullen’s side have paraded their fourth European Cup in front of their supporters at Donnybrook.

Centre Robbie Henshaw joined Leinster after winning a PRO-12 title with Connacht in 2016, he says winning European titles is why he made the switch across the Shannon

CYCLING

Simon Yates has extended his lead in cycling’s Giro d’Italia by winning stage nine – as Chris Froome fell even further behind.

The four-time Tour de France champion is now 2 minutes and 27 seconds adrift of his countryman.

Yates has a 32 second advantage at the top of the general classification.

GOLF

Shane Lowry’s two under through 6 holes of his final round at Players Championship at T-P-C Swagrass.

He’s now six-under for the tournament.

Webb Simpson holds a commanding seven shot lead at 19-under par ahead of his final round.

Tiger Woods will resume from 8-under with world number one Dustin Johnson 10-under.

BOXING

Belfast’s Michael Conlan now has seven wins from seven as a professional boxer.

The 26-year-old featherweight was a comfortable points winner over Ibon Larrinaga in New York overnight.

Next up for Conlan is a bout against Brazil’s Adeilson Dos Santos in his home city of Belfast next month.

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton’s won the Spanish F1 Grand Prix – to extend his lead at the top of the championship.

The Mercedes driver’s now 17 points clear of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel – who was fourth.

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas came second, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in third.

RACING

Ruby Walsh is hoping to be given the green light to return to the saddle for next weekend’s top-class meeting at Auteuil (pron: Ooh-tail).

The leading rider has been sidelined since breaking his leg for the second time in quick succession when falling from Al Boum Photo in the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Walsh says he’ll visit his surgeon next week to assess how his recovery has been progressing.

SHOWJUMPING

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny has won the showjuming’s 131,000 dollar Grand Prix at the Kentucky Spring Horse Show.

Kenny and his horse Babalou 41 continued their winning run – following success in the Hagyard Lexington Classic midweek.