Sunday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

(correct at 6pm)

Arsenal have pulled one back against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Arsene Wenger’s side are pointless away from the Emirates in 2018, after losing five straight games since the turn of the year.

Paul Pogba got the goal on 16 minutes, while Mkhitaryan equalised for the Gunners in the 51st minute.

Premier League champions Manchester City passed 100 top flight goals for the season in a 4-1 thrashing of West Ham.

Pep Guardiola’s side were pegged back to 2-1 just before half-time at the London Stadium – but re-established their dominance in the second period.

The defeat leaves West Ham just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has signed a new long-term contract with the Champions League semi-finalists.

He’s scored 27 goals in 50 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

Sunderland have announced that they have released manager Chris Coleman from his contract.

Relegated from the Premier League a year ago, the Black Cats have endured a nightmare season in the Championship, finishing bottom of the pile and dropping down to League One.

Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham ensured that Sunderland will become the first club in 33 years to finish bottom of the top two tiers in consecutive seasons.

Celtic thrashed Old Firm rivals Rangers 5-nil at Parkhead to seal a seventh Scottish Premiership title in a row.

Brendan Rodgers’ side remain on course for a second consecutive domestic treble.

GOLF

Alexander Bjork claimed a first European Tour win by claiming the crown at the China Open.

The Swede posted a final round of 65 to get to 18 under and stay a shot clear of Adrian Otaegui.

Paul Dunne finished tied for 7th sot, 4 shots back on 14 under.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton has his first win of the Formula One season after claiming victory in a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

His Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was leading with three laps to go – but suffered a puncture to end his race.

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen was second, with Sergio Perez third.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal’s won the Barcelona Open title for the 11th time.

The world number one eased to a straight sets victory against Greek opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas (pron: tit-see-PASS) in the final.

Hamilton’s now four points ahead of title rival Sebastian Vettel at the top of the drivers’ standings – after the German ended up fourth.

Nadal – who’s warming up for his defence of the French Open trophy – came out on top 6-2 6-1.