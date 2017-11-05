Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Update

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup
Sponsored by Mc Munns Ballybunion
Quarter Final
Duagh 1-10 Ballydonoghue 4-7
U16 Championship semi-finals, sponsored by McElligott’s Oil, Asdee
Div 1
Knock Brosna Duagh 5-12 Ballyduff 5-8
Ballydonoghue 2-18 Emmets 2-10 AET
Div 2
Finuge 4-16 St.Senans 5-13 AET
Bally Asdee 4-4 Moyvane Tarbert 2-7
East Kerry Football
Tatler Jack Minor A Championship
Semi Final
Glenflesk 0-14 Fossa 1-12
Tatler Jack Minor B Championship
Semi Final
Scartaglen/Cordal 1-4 Firies 5-8
MD O’Sheas U16 Championship
Division 1 Final
Killarney Legion 2-12 Rathmore 3-11
St.Brendans Football
Lee Strand U 16 Championship Final
Na Gael 3-7 Churchill 1-6
Mid Kerry Football
O’Sullivan Cup Final
Laune Rangers 0-18 Milltown Castlemaine 0-7