Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Review

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 5 Play-offs

Ballyduff 3-11 Scartaglin 2-12

The home side started well with 2 points from Mikey Boyle; both frees. Scartaglen hit back with similar scores by Shay Walsh and Sean Horan. Podge Boyle and David Goulding hit a point apiece only for Shay Walsh to quickly answer with 4 points to put his side ahead. Further points from Mikey Boyle,(F) and Maurice Dowling but it was the visitors who had the last say when Pa Rahilly billowed the net to leave the half time score, Scartaglin 1-6 Ballyduff 0-7.

Scartaglen did suffer a huge blow in this half when their centre back Padraig Reidy had to go off injured. Scartaglen got the first point of this half but immediately the home side replied with a goal from Maurice Dowling and a Mikey Boyle to put them in front; a lead they never relinquished. Sub Darragh Goulding put Mikey Boyle through and he finished to the net in some style to put Ballyduff ahead by six points. Scartaglen were awarded a penalty and was put expertly away by Shay Walsh and as they came forward for maybe a share of the spoils a point is all they could manage as Ballyduff held out in an exciting finish. Mikey Boyle was the leading scorer for Ballyduff with 2-7 while Shay Walsh was on target for the visitors with 1-7.

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 2

Ardfert 0-16 Dromid Pearses 1-12

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 3

Listry 1-13 Finuge 1-7





Junior Football League Group 7

Ballymacelligott 2-17 Churchill 1-7

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League Semi-Final Replay

Lios Póil 0-9 to 1-16 Castlegregory

Castlegregory opened the scoring with a Jimmy O’Grady point from a free kick, Cathal Ó Súilleabháin kicked a point from a free kick for Lispole shortly after. Castlegregory with the aid of the breeze were playing more direct football and added further points from a free kick from Anto Kelleher, a point from play and a point from a free kick from Jimmy O’Grady and a Michael Scanlon point from play. A Cathal Ó Súilleabháin point from play for Lispole was cancelled out by a Brandon Hoare point from play for Castlegregory to leave the score after fifteen minutes played in the first half, Lispole 0-2 to 0-6 Castlegregory.

Shortly after the quarter mark Michael Scanlon kicked a point from play for Castlegregory. Castlegregory won the resulting kick out and when the ball found its way to Michael Scanlon he gave Lispole keeper Conor Ó hAiniféin no chance when he expertly kicked to score a great goal. Lispole rallied and two points from play and one from a free kick for Cathal Ó Súilleabháin left them trailing by five points. Castlegregory were to have the last word of the first half when roving full back Gavin O’Connor kicked a fine point from play after a great up field run. When Referee Billy O’Shea blew the whistle for halftime in the Lee Strand West Kerry League semi-final replay the scoreboard read Lispole 0-5 to 1-8 Castlegregory.

Lispole opened the scoring in the second half with a Cathal Ó Súilleabháin point from a free kick. Lispole continued to dominate the opening 10 minutes with Alan Ó Dubhán, Seán Ó Nuanáin and Micheál ‘Jim’ Mac Gearailt driving them on. Good defensive play by Castlegregory with Alan Fitzgerald, Tomás O’Connor and Gavin O’Connor to the fore meant that for all Lispole’s dominance the scores they needed didn’t materialise. A point from a Cathal Ó Súilleabháin free kick was cancelled out when Castlegregory broke up field and Brandon Hoare kicked a point from play. Shortly after Maitiú Seán Ó Grifín kicked a point from play for Lispole but this was cancelled out with a Anto Kelleher point from play for Castlegregory. With fifteen minutes gone in the second half the score was Lispole 0-8 to 1-10 Castlegregory.

Castlegregory added points from play for Maurice Slattery, Tomás O’Connor, Patrick O’Donoghue and an Anto Kelleher point from a free kick. Maitiú Seán Ó Grifín kicked a point from play for Lispole but Castlegregory finished with points from play for Timothy Moriarty and Anto Kelleher. When Referee Billy O’Shea blew the whistle for fulltime in the Lee Strand West Kerry League semi-final replay the scoreboard read, Lispole 0-9 to 1-16 Castlegregory.

Lios Póil: Conor Ó hAiniféin, Ronán Ó Grifín, Dara Ó Súilleabháin, Aindriú Loibhéad, Alan Ó Dubhán, Seán Ó Brosnacháin, Seán Ó Nuanáin, Aodán Mac Gearailt, Donnacha Ó hUiginn, Maitiú Seán Ó Grifín (0-2), Kieran Ó Súilleabháin (Rinn Buí), Eamon Ó Beaglaoí, Aaron Ó Muircheartaigh, Micheál ‘Jim’ Mac Gearailt, Cathal Ó Súilleabháin (0-7, 4fr) Fir Ionaid: Shane Ó Muircheartaigh, Cathal Ó Sé

Castlegregory: Shane Kenny, Gearoid Fitzgerald, Gavin O Connor (0-1), David Sheehan, Tomas O Connor (0-1), Michael Lyne, Padraig Rohan, Patrick O Donoghue (0-1), Timothy Moriarty (0-1), Michael Scanlon (1-2), Jimmy O Grady (0-3, 2fr), Maurice Slattery (0-1), Anto Kelleher (0-4), Alan Fitzgearld, Brandon Hoare (0-2) Fir Ionaid: Taigh Kerin, Jack Nix