Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship ¼ Final
Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup
Sponsored by McMunns Ballybunion
Brosna 1-11 Beale 1-8
Tarbert 0-8 Ballyduff 1-8
U16 Championship in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1 Final
Knock Brosna Duagh 4-11 Ballydonoghue 1-9
Div 2 Semi-Final replay
St Senans 4-10 Finuge 2-12
South Kerry Football
Walshs Super Valu sponsored Senior Championship Quarter final
St Michaels/Filemore 2-4 Dromid Pearses 3-7
Barry Clifford reports
Lee Strand St.Brendans Board Senior Football Final, for the Phil McCarthy Cup
Ardfert 3-14 Churchill 3-6
Coiste Trali Football
The HK Property Services U15 Championship Final
Austin Stacks 6-10 Ballymacelligott 4-8