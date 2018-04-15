Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results

Credit Union County Hurling League
Division1
Kilmoyley 1-13 Abbeydorney 1-11
Ballyduff 2-20 Ballyheigue 0-15
Causeway 0-0 Lixnaw 0-0
North Kerry Minor Hurling League
Division 1
Crotta 5.08 St. Brendan’s 0.11
Lee Strand U-12 County Football League
Division 5A
Renard 2.05 John Mitchels 1.11
Division 5B
Renard 1.10 John Mitchels 2.10
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 4
Annascaul 4-10 v Churchill 4-01
Donal Barry has been re-elected to the postion of Ladies Football National Higher Education Committee Chairperson for 2018/2019.