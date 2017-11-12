Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

SENIOR MENS DIV 1: Tralee Imperials 75 St Marys 67

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Annes 44 Horans Health Stores 55

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: Cahersiveen 0 St Pauls 0

LEESTRAND U16 BOYS DIV 1: St Marys 60 Rathmore Ravens 42

LEESTRAND U16 Div 1 Girls: Cahersiveen 34, TK Bobcats 58

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels 33 TK Cobras 44; St Marys 33 Gneeveguilla 57

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 BOYS: Cahersiveen 29 TK Bobcats 34

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: KCYMS 22 Tralee Imperials 26

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Annes 42 Tralee Imperials A 14

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels 28 Cahersiveen 26

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Kenmare Kestrels 20 Tralee Imperials 19; Glenbeigh Falcons 24, Gneeveguilla 26

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS: Cahersiveen 13 St Josephs 10

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: St Annes 13 Glenbeigh Falcons 38

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels 20 TK Cobras 27

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR