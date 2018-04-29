Sunday Afternoon GAA Results Round-up

radiokerrysport
-

Castleisland Mart Castleisland Mart Intermediate Football Relegation Play-off Semi-Final
Brosna 2-11 Laune Rangers 1-11

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 2
Round 3
Milltown/Castlemaine 5-11 Listowel Emmets 0-10

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 3
Round 3
Ballydonoghue 3-14 Finuge 1-13

Keel 2-10 Lispole 1-13

Annascaul 0-15 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-7
Timmy Sheehan reports from Kennedy Park

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 4
Round 3
Skelligs Rangers 3-11 Beale 1-7

Credit Union Hurling Division1
Round 5
Kilmoyley 1-14 Ballyduff 0-4

