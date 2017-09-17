Sunday Afternoon GAA Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Suits Select Tralee Town Board U16 Football League
Austin Stacks V Ardfert-OFF
St Pat’s Blennerville 1-11 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 3-15
Ballymacelligott 2-9 Churchill 6-7
Austin Stacks {B} 4-6 John Mitchels 3-10

