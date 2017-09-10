Sunday Afternoon GAA Results

Novice Club Football Championship
Moyvane 2-5 Beale 0-10
Mid Kerry O’Sullivan Cup Semi-Final
Beaufort 0-6 Laune Rangers 0-15
North Kerry Minor Football Championship
Jotty Holly Memorial Shield, sponsored by O’Connor’s Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh
Ballylongford/Asdee 1-4 Ballyduff/Duagh 5-11
Rhyno Quality Feeds Ladies County Football League
Division 4 Semi-Finals
Fossa 6-15 Firies 2-9
Cromane 1-2 Clounmacon/Moyvane 5-8
Lee Strand Ladies Town Football League
Under 12 Division 2
Shield Final-Austin Stacks Rockets 2-3 Ballymac Gold 0-2
Cup Final-Churchill 3-2 St.Pats 1-2
Under 16 Division 1
John Mitchels 3-9 Kerins O’Rahillys 2-5
Ballymac v Austin Stacks-OFF
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition
Division 2 Final:
John Mitchels 1-15 defeated Churchill 2-09
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Crotta 1-2 St Brendans 1-16
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Kilmoyley 1-15 Causeway 1-6