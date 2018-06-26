What is it?

The Radio Kerry Summer Camp is a 5 day introduction to radio broadcasting for second level students aged 14+.

In completing this course, you’ll have a better idea if a career in media is for you.





What will I learn?

Basics of Journalism

Interview Skills

Audio Recording

Digital Audio Editing

DJ & Presentation Skills including voice training

Career Guidance – media courses

How many Summer Camps are being run?

Radio Kerry’s Summer Camp takes place the week commencing August 13th 2018.

How many places?

Places are limited to 15.

How long will classes run?

Class times are 10am – 3:30pm Monday to Thursday. 10am-1pm on Friday.

Lunch is from 12:30-1:00pm.

Cost?

€150 per student.

Book before July 13th and only pay €125.

Course Outline

Day 1: 10-3:30pm AM: Studio Operations. PM: Journalism & Interviewing Skills

Day 2: 10-3:30pm AM: Audio Recording. PM: Audio Editing on Cool Edit Pro

Day 3: 10-3:30pm AM: Voice Coaching/Presentation Skills. PM: Programme Prep.

Day 4: 10-3:30pm AM: Live Broadcasting Day / Editing Project

Day 5: 10-1:00pm AM: Live Programme Playback / Careers Presentation

For more details or to book your place, email Eoghain Fitzgerald [email protected]