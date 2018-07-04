Tralee company launches own investigation into water tank explosion
A local business has confirmed it's launched its own investigation into a water tank explosion in Tralee. Last Saturday morning a tank containing an estimated...
Lauragh trail walk funding saved
An agreement's been reached in Lauragh between the community council and one of the area's largest landowners regarding signage for a trail walk. Today was...
Kerry has hottest June since 1940
Last month was the hottest June in Kerry since 1940. Valentia Observatory says the average temperature for the month, 15.3 degrees Celsius, was just shy...
Summer Songs pt.2 – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/03_def.mp3
Drought Brings Farmers Much Duress – July 4th, 2018
Cllr Brendan Cronin is a farmer. He describes the current difficulties faced by farmers and the views expressed by a Dublin TD regarding water...
More Staff Needed for University Hospital Kerry – July 4th, 2018
Jerry attended yesterday’s protest outside UHK organised by the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation. The union says more staff are needed to address the...