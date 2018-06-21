Summer Cooking Made Easy with Chef Mark Doe on Monday 25th June at the Manor West Hotel

Summer Cooking Made Easy with Chef Mark Doe on Monday 25th June at the Manor West Hotel @ 7pm. Tickets priced at €15 are available from KDYS, Denny Street, Tralee. Proceeds of in aid of KDYS

