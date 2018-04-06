Suggestion that DNA tests could be used to tackle dog fouling in Killarney

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District has asked council management to examine the possibility of using DNA testing to tackle the scourge of dog fouling.

The issue was discussed at the recent meeting of the municipal district.

Independent Councillor Donal Grady tabled a motion calling for a full-time litter warden for Killarney to help curb dog fouling which is increasing and is a serious issue.

Cllr Grady said the problem is one of the top three issues brought to councillors by the public.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD Cllr Niall Kelleher suggested a project whereby DNA testing is used to identify the dog’s responsible for fouling; he claimed this has improved the situation where it has been used.

Earlier this year, the Mayor of Madrid announced the development of a pet DNA database to help identify dogs and in turn fine their owners.

Kerry County Council said it takes the issue very seriously and will look into Cllr Kelleher’s suggestion; just one complaint regarding dog fouling was made to the council last year in the Killarney MD.

There are three full-time litter wardens working across the four municipal districts in the county who are supported by the seven traffic wardens; there are also ongoing awareness campaigns.

The council said a number of routes in Killarney will be targeted in the coming weeks and added that dog owners need to take responsibility for their animals.