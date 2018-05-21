Success for Kerry primary school at Our World Irish Aid Awards

A Kerry school has won an award in a competition that helps primary pupils learn about developing countries.

Scoil Naomh Eirc, Kilmoyley was presented with a Special Distinction Award at the recent regional final of the Our World Irish Aid Awards.

The awards seek to enable pupils to learn about the lives of children and their families in developing countries, and how Ireland and other United Nations countries are working to create a safer world.





Fourth class pupils from Scoil Naomh Eirc, Kilmoyley had a project entitled ‘Who Will Save Planet Earth?’, where they created a script for a news report, made puppets to act out the scenes, and filmed it.