Two Kerry sides competed in President’s Cup ¼ Finals today.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin were away to Kilkenny at 2pm while Scotts Lakers Killarney were away to Fr Matthews in Colaiste Chriost Ri, Cork at 3pm.

It finished Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 70, Kilkenny 57. They now advance to the semi final which will take place in Cork in January.

In Cork, Lakers beat Fr.Matthews, 92 to 85.

In the Men’s Super League Garvey’s Tralee Warriors beat UCC Demons, 89 – 76.