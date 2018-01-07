Tom O’Donoghue reports from the Nenagh Indoor Athletics Competition
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Arsenal are on the verge of exiting the FA Cup at the 3rd round stage for the first time under Arsene Wenger. Incredibly they trail...
Success For Kerry Athletes In Nenagh Indoor Competition
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Should adult children have to pay their parents for raising them? – January 5th,...
Taiwanese dentist ordered to pay back mother Solicitor Miriam McGillycuddy and Justin Moran from Age Action discussed this notion with Treasa Murphy. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_adult.mp3
Damage to Dúnbeg Fort in West Kerry – January 5th, 2018
Archaeologist Mícheál Ó Coileáin joins Treasa on this morning's Kerry Today to speak about damage to the fort on Slea Head. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_FORT.mp3
Flooded road – January 5th, 2018
Listener Breda joined Treasa on Kerry Today to speak about a flooded road – the Bog Road in Ballinagare. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_flood.mp3