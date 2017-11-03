Success of Government measures to tackle white collar crime depends on enforcement

The success of new Government measures to tackle white collar crime depends on enforcement.

That’s according to Jackie Murphy, a Financial Crime Practitioner, who has worked in the UK with the Metropolitan Police and the Company Fraud Squad.

The Government introduced a number of measures to tackle white collar crime, including establishing the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement as an independent body.

Jackie Murphy, who’s from Fenit, says enforcement of the new measures may reduce instances of white collar crime, however, the Irish political and legal attitudes to such crimes need to change.

Additionally, Jackie Murphy says whistleblowers aren’t protected under current law, something the UK has led the way with.

She believes those who call attention to malpractice in the industry need to be protected.