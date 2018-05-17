Substantial works needed before diving boards will be reinstated in Fenit

Substantial works needs to be completed before diving boards will be reinstated in Fenit.

A campaign was launched last December by the Restore Fenit Diving Boards Campaign Committee.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council, Michael Scannell says a detailed technical solution is needed before the council and Irish Water Safety can sign off on it.

He says it must be a proposal that will result in a safe leisure activity the council and the public will have confidence in.

Mr Scannell says it’s a community initiative and a lot will depend on how quickly the community can access the necessary funds through grant schemes.