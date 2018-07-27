Submissions being sought on varying basic rate of Local Property Tax in Kerry

Submissions are being sought on varying the basic rate of Local Property Tax in Kerry.

The Local Property Tax is an annual self-assessed tax charged on all residential properties in the country.

Kerry County Council must notify the Revenue Commissioners and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government by the 30th September of its decision.





At present, Local Property Tax in Kerry varies from €90 to €495, depending on the value of the property.

The local authority may vary the basic rate within the county by a maximum of 15%.

A 15% decrease would make the lowest rate of LPT €76.50, while a maximum increase would make the top band almost €570 per year.

The basic rate of LPT was increased by 5% by Kerry County Council in 2018, however, the local authority is not obliged to vary the rate for 2019.

Ahead of a decision in September, Kerry County Council is seeking suggestions from the public in relation to the Local Property Tax.

Submissions must be made in writing and can be sent to the Finance Department at Áras An Chontae or emailed to [email protected]

Submissions must be received by 5.00 p.m. on 29 August.