Submissions are being sought on a proposed bye-law aimed at conserving sea trout in the Waterville area.

Inland Fisheries Ireland says the bye-law is intended to decrease pressure on sea trout stocks while still allowing anglers to fish.

The rule would apply to the River Inny, Waterville River, Lough Currane, the Cummeragh River and the waters of Ballinskelligs Bay.





Submissions will be received on the proposed bye-laws until July 18th.