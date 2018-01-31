Submissions sought on extending planning permission for Shannon LNG project

Submissions are being sought on plans to extend the length of the planning permission for the Shannon LNG project in North Kerry.

Permission was granted in 2008 for 10 years for the €500 million liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank; however, it’s been beset by delays.

The Supreme Court is currently considering whether tariffs for gas interconnectors will be levied on the developer, while a buyer is currently being sought by PwC to takeover and fund the project.

An Bord Pleanala granted planning permission in March 2008 subject to 40 conditions to Shannon LNG for the €500 million liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

The permission was for a 10-year period, but the company is now applying to extend this to 15 years.

An Bord Pleanala has decided to invite submissions in relation to whether the making of the alteration would constitute a material alteration of the terms of the development.

Information relating to this can be viewed at Kerry County Council’s and An Bord Pleanala offices.

Submissions only relating to the request to extend the duration can be made up until the 22nd of February, and the board will consider these before making a decision in the coming months.

Separately, a referral has been made to An Bord Pleanala by a group opposed to the plans.

Safety Before LNG has asked whether the extension of duration of the planning permission and what it describes as the “complete abandonment” of the project are material changes, and whether it’s exempted development.

An Bord Pleanala is due to make a decision on this referral by the 19th of April.