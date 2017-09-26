Submission expected to be made next year for Gap of Dunloe road funding

It’s expected a submission will be made next year for funding for the Gap of Dunloe road.

American cyclist Janet Price died last May when she collided with a truck pulling a trailer on a bend in the area.

Her husband Don Theiler has called for restricted uses of the single-lane road, and has sent a letter to the Department of Transport listing a number of safety concerns he has.

Kerry County Council says the Gap of Dunloe road will be considered for submission to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport under the 2018 Safety Improvement Works Scheme.

The council was responding to a question from Independent Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae.