Study indicates ‘Hard Brexit’ could place one in five Kerry jobs at risk

Employers’ group IBEC has revealed that Kerry is the third most exposed county in the event of a hard Brexit.

The study shows the counties with the highest exposure economically are Cavan and Monaghan followed by Kerry.

The study indicates a hard Brexit may place one in five Kerry jobs at risk due to to dominance in certain sectors.

The survey indicates 22% of employment in Kerry would be exposed were a hard Brexit to occur.

Of this 22 per cent, 3% relates to manufacturing, 7% to accommodation and tour operators and zero point six per cent (0.6%) to freight and air transport.

The most exposed area in Kerry is agriculture with 11% of employment tied to agri-food production.

Chair of Kerry Airport Denis Cregan said over 50% of Irish beef production is linked to the UK while Ireland produces up to 90% of cheddar cheese consumed in the UK.

He believes however Kerry farmers would survive a hard Brexit, evidenced in how they weathered the economic storm of 2009: