Sixty-six student awards were presented at the annual Kerry ETB Student Awards ceremony.

The event celebrated the achievements of students and learners from their Post Primary Schools and Youthreach centres, among the eight Kerry ETB schools: Tralee, Causeway, Castleisland, Listowel, Cahersiveen, Killorglin and Killarney.

Students received awards for academic excellence, involvement in school life, peer mentoring, Transition Year achievements and leadership.