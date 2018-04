Students from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí will tonight compete in the national Junk Kouture final.

Lennox Beajouan, Peadar Tòibín and Sean o Loinsigh are competing in the event, which requires students to design and make high fashion from recycled materials that would otherwise be thrown out.

The Gaelcholáiste students are the only finalists from Kerry in the Bank of Ireland sponsored event.

The winners will get to wear their designs on the Red Carpet at the Cannes film festival.