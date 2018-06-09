Students Forced to Run to Exams due to Traffic Chaos – June 8th, 2018

Temporary traffic lights at roadworks on Port Road, Killarney resulted in long tailbacks this morning. Students who were being dropped off to the secondary schools were among those caught up. Cllr Brendan Cronin spoke to Jerry.
Clean Coasts Clean-Ups taking place this weekend in Kerry
Several beach clean-ups are taking place in Kerry this weekend. The Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week will see beach clean-ups in North, South and West Kerry. Clean-ups...
Public advised of road closures as 800 compete at Dingle Adventure Race
Conor Pass is currently closed for the cycle leg of the Dingle Adventure Race. 800 competitors have travelled to West Kerry to comete in the...
Work to begin on €467,000 Castlemaine water mains replacement next week
It's been confirmed that works on a long-awaited water mains replacement project in Castlemaine will begin next week. Almost half a million - €467,000 -...
