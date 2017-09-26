Student awarded €20,000 scholarship by the Naughton Foundation

Padraig O’Connell; scholar Niamh O’Connell from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Tralee; Martin Naughton; the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar; and Carmel Naughton at the 2017 Naughton Foundation Scholarship awards held at Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, Trinity College Dublin.-photo Kieran Harnett.

A Kerry student has been awarded a €20,000 scholarship.

Niamh O’Connell received the funding from the Naughton Foundation at a recent awards ceremony at Trinity College Dublin.

The former Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai, Tralee student has accepted a place at University College Dublin studying engineering.

Niamh’s former secondary school was also presented with a prize of €1,000 towards the school’s science facilities.

Since its establishment in 2008, the Naughton Foundation has awarded scholarships worth over €4million to 175 young people in the fields of science, engineering, and technology.

