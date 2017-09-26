Student awarded €20,000 scholarship by the Naughton Foundation

A Kerry student has been awarded a €20,000 scholarship.

Niamh O’Connell received the funding from the Naughton Foundation at a recent awards ceremony at Trinity College Dublin.

The former Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai, Tralee student has accepted a place at University College Dublin studying engineering.

Niamh’s former secondary school was also presented with a prize of €1,000 towards the school’s science facilities.

Since its establishment in 2008, the Naughton Foundation has awarded scholarships worth over €4million to 175 young people in the fields of science, engineering, and technology.