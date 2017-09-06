Struggle to find a doctor to replace retiring GP in Sneem comes to an end

The struggle to find a doctor to replace a retiring GP in Sneem has come to an end.

A successful candidate has been identified following recent interviews for the forthcoming vacant GP position in the South Kerry village.

Independent Deputy Michael Healy Rae has welcomed the announcement saying the people of Sneem and the surrounding area deserve access to a full time GP and should not have to travel for this service.

A response to the offer of the permanent post is expected shortly.

The HSE Human Resource office has requested the normal suite of documentation including references and Garda Vetting before a date of commencement is set for the new GP. The local HSE Primary Care Unit is fully engaged and supporting this transition from Dr. Patrick Malone to the new permanent GP.

Dr Patrick Malone is retiring as Sneem GP in October after 33 years.

The HSE had previously advertised the post twice without any take up.

Ahead of that, a petition was started to raise awareness of the post and the need to have a GP in the village.