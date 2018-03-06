Strong Kerry Representation At Munster Finals of Senior Scor

Kerry will be well represented at Saturday’s Munster Finals of Senior Scor, at the Community Centre in Cappamore, County Limerick.

From the East Kerry Board competing will be Glenflesk in Figure Dancing and Fossa in Instrumental Music.

Tralee St./Brendans will be pinning their hopes on the Set Dancers from Austin Stacks, and Ballymacelligott in the Ballad Group.

Sonny Egan, Crotta O Neills will be representing the North Kerry Hurling Board in both Solo Singing and Recitation.

St. Marys, Asdee are in the Novelty category for the North Kerry Football Board.

Competitions will get underway at 6 o’clock.

Figure Dancing. Glenflesk, East Kerry Board

Aoife Cronin, Áine O Sullivan, Mary O Sullivan, Rose Kelliher, Orla Kelliher, Aoife Kelliher, Katelynn O’ Keeffe, Juliet O’ Shea ( Substitute – Kate Logan).

Solo Singing . Crotta O Neills, Sonny Egan

Recitation Crotta O Neills, Sonny Egan

Ballad Group Ballymacelligott, Tralee/St. Brendans Board

John Scanlon, Lei Zhang, Ciara Moriarty, Amanda Mannix, Anna Maria Brosnan.

Leiriu . Asdee, North Kerry Football.

Kathleen Carmody, Mairead Doyle, Ann Maria Tydings, Barry Francis, Gerdie O Carroll, Jack Hennessy.

Instrumental Music. Fossa, East Kerry Football.

Amy Moriarty, Mary Kelliher, Sean Kelliher, Cian O Sullivan, Mike Kelliher.

Set Dancing. Austin Stacks, Tralee/St. Brendans Board

John Flynn, Bernie Mannix,Eamon O Reilly, Tracey Williams, Mike Hurley, Helen Enright, Tadhg Meehan, Joan Casey.